UN Security Council condemns 25 Dec killings in Myanmar

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
30 December, 2021, 08:50 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 08:53 am

Related News

UN Security Council condemns 25 Dec killings in Myanmar

Earlier in the week, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) condemned the killings, saying it was "shocked and saddened" by the reported killing and burning of victims during a time when many prepared to celebrate Christmas

Hindustan Times
30 December, 2021, 08:50 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 08:53 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The UN Security Council on Wednesday condemned the reported killing of at least 35 people, including four children and two humanitarian workers in Myanmar's Kayah State on 25 December.

The Ambassadors in a statement called for accountability and "the immediate cessation of all violence".

The Council members emphasised the importance of respecting human rights and ensuring the safety of civilians. They also underscored the need for "safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need, and for the full protection, safety and security of humanitarian and medical personnel", according to UN News.

The Ambassadors reaffirmed their support for the people of Myanmar and the country's democratic transition along with their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Myanmar.

Credible reports suggested that four children were killed, including two 17-year-old boys, a teenage girl and a child approximately age five, whose gender was not mentioned, the UNSC said in a statement.

The two humanitarians worked for the non-Governmental organization (NGO) Save the Children, which confirmed their deaths. They were killed while returning to NGO's Loikaw office after responding to humanitarian needs in a nearby community, it added.

Earlier in the week, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) condemned the killings, saying it was "shocked and saddened" by the reported killing and burning of victims during a time when many prepared to celebrate Christmas.

In a statement, the UNICEF Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific, Debora Comini, condemned the attack.

She reminded that the protection of civilians - particularly children and humanitarian workers - must be treated as a priority during times of conflict, in accordance with international humanitarian law and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Myanmar is a signatory.

"UNICEF calls for urgent action to investigate this deplorable incident and to hold those responsible to account," she said.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to our colleagues at Save the Children". 

Top News

Myanmar massacre / Myanmar / United Nations (UN)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it has just been a few months since Facebook&#039;s rebranding, the discourse surrounding the metaverse has already taken off. Photo: Bloomberg

Metaverse: What is it all about?

1h | Panorama
McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

19h | Wheels
The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

22h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much does a team spend in BPL?

How much does a team spend in BPL?

10h | Videos
Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

10h | Videos
Health benefits of cardamom

Health benefits of cardamom

10h | Videos
First campus-based business incubator opens in January

First campus-based business incubator opens in January

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec