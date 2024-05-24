UN General Assembly holds minute of silence for late Iranian president

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday held a minute of silence during a plenary session to honor the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Dennis Francis, president of the 78th session of the UNGA, led the tribute. "I now invite the representatives to stand and observe a minute of silence in memory of His Excellency Syed Ebrahim Raisi."

The observance took place at the beginning of the UNGA plenary session on the culture of peace, commemorating President Raisi and others who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Sunday.

Francis further requested the permanent representative of Iran to the United Nations to pass on the General Assembly's condolences to the Iranian government, the people of Iran, and the family of the deceased.

In addition to the General Assembly's gesture, the UNGA president also extended his condolences to the Iranian government and its people.

Prior to this, the UN Security Council had observed a minute of silence for the president and his delegation, and the UN flag was lowered to half-mast as a sign of respect on Tuesday.