UN General Assembly holds minute of silence for late Iranian president

World+Biz

BSS/XINHUA
24 May, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 12:27 pm

Related News

UN General Assembly holds minute of silence for late Iranian president

Dennis Francis, president of the 78th session of the UNGA, led the tribute

BSS/XINHUA
24 May, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 12:27 pm
File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday held a minute of silence during a plenary session to honor the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Dennis Francis, president of the 78th session of the UNGA, led the tribute. "I now invite the representatives to stand and observe a minute of silence in memory of His Excellency Syed Ebrahim Raisi."

The observance took place at the beginning of the UNGA plenary session on the culture of peace, commemorating President Raisi and others who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Sunday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Francis further requested the permanent representative of Iran to the United Nations to pass on the General Assembly's condolences to the Iranian government, the people of Iran, and the family of the deceased.

In addition to the General Assembly's gesture, the UNGA president also extended his condolences to the Iranian government and its people.

Prior to this, the UN Security Council had observed a minute of silence for the president and his delegation, and the UN flag was lowered to half-mast as a sign of respect on Tuesday.

United Nations / Iran President Raisi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Support for Palestinian statehood: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

1h | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

3h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

21h | Earth
If you’re going for a bigger shirt then try a more fitted pair of pants or something high-waisted. That tip applies to both men and women. Photo: Reeta Ameer Prêt-à-Porter

Go big or go home: Oversized fashion is the king of summer

1h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

18h | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

14h | Videos
Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

14h | Videos
MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

16h | Videos