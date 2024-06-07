UN chief says 'deeply concerned' over escalating Myanmar violence

UN chief Antonio Guterres said Thursday he was "deeply concerned" by escalating violence in Myanmar, including reports of the military killing scores of civilians as it battles opponents of its rule.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the increasing violence across Myanmar and strongly condemns the recent attacks by the Myanmar military that have reportedly killed scores of civilians, including in Rakhine State and Sagaing Region," Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

