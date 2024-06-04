Malaysia grapples with exploitation, ill-treatment of migrant workers: UN rights chief

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk. File Photo: Reuters
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called on the government of Malaysia to ensure equal access to justice, including through free legal aid, for all migrants, documented or undocumented. 

"Malaysia is also not alone in having to grapple with exploitation, extortion and ill-treatment of low-wage migrant workers, including foreign domestic employees. I call on the government to ensure equal access to justice, including through free legal aid, for all migrants, documented or undocumented," Türk said in a statement at the end of his mission to Malaysia today (4 June). 

"It is clear to me that there is a need for a comprehensive human rights-based migration plan. I urge the government to end the criminalisation of irregular migrants and to develop alternatives to immigration detention, in particular for all children and other groups in situations of vulnerability," he added.  

He also said it would be important for the government to adopt a comprehensive refugee protection system reinforcing the legal status of refugees and enabling their access to employment, formal education, health and other essential services.

The UN high commissioner for human rights is conducting a series of visits in Malaysia and Laos, with a brief stop in Thailand, for several meetings regarding migrant workers and human rights defenders.

His visits in Malaysia shed a light on the situation of vulnerable migrant workers in the country from 14 sources including Bangladesh. 

In a statement in April, a number of UN experts expressed dismay about the situation of Bangladeshi migrants in Malaysia, who had travelled there in the hope of employment after engaging in the official labour migration process.

