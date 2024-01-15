UK proscribes Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir as a terrorist organisation

"Hizb ut-Tahrir is an antisemitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling 7 October attacks," UK Interior Minister James Cleverly said on Monday

A member of Hizb ut-Tahrir in London speaks to support Palestinians. File photo: The Sun
A member of Hizb ut-Tahrir in London speaks to support Palestinians. File photo: The Sun

Britain has declared global Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir as a proscribed terrorist organisation, subject to agreement by parliament, interior minister James Cleverly said on Monday.

"Hizb ut-Tahrir is an antisemitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling 7 October attacks," he said in a statement referring to attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.

The group's praise of the attacks as well as describing Hamas as heroes on their website constituted promoting and encouraging terrorism, Cleverly added.

Proscription means that it will be a criminal offence in Britain to belong to or promote the group, arrange its meetings, and carry its logo in public.

Those breaching the rules could face up to 14 years in jail.

Cleverly has power to proscribe an organsation under British law if the group is believed to be "concerned in terrorism, and it is proportionate to do" according to the government's website.

Headquartered in Lebanon, Hizb ut-Tahrir operates in 32 countries including in Britain, the interior ministry, or Home Office, said.

