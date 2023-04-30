Twitter co-founder Dorsey rues Musk deal: ‘It all went south’

World+Biz

Sarah Frier, Bloomberg
30 April, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 09:17 am

Related News

Twitter co-founder Dorsey rues Musk deal: ‘It all went south’

Sarah Frier, Bloomberg
30 April, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 09:17 am
Jack Dorsey. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg
Jack Dorsey. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey — once a supporter of Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the site — is now offering sharp criticism of the new owner and his handling of the deal.

Asked if Musk has proven himself to be the best possible steward for the platform, Dorsey said, "No. Nor do I think he acted right after realizing his timing was bad. Nor do I think the board should have forced the sale."

After stock markets turned shortly following his offer to buy Twitter a year ago, Musk sought to withdraw from the deal. That prompted a legal battle between the company and the billionaire, before the acquisition was completed at its original offer price.

"It all went south," Dorsey wrote on Bluesky, the invite-only Twitter alternative that he's backing.

Twitter did not specifically respond to a request for comment.

Dorsey, who was friendly with Musk for years and suggested he get involved with Twitter, was previously publicly in favor of the deal. Last year, he called Musk as owner of Twitter "the singular solution I trust."

On Friday, one Bluesky user said it was pretty sad how it all went down, to which Dorsey replied "yes." But Twitter "would have never survived as a public company," he added in another post. "Would you rather have had it owned by hedge funds and Wall Street activists? That was the only alternative."

Under Musk, who took over in late October, Twitter cut a majority of its staff and endured a number of public crises, including over its plan for verifying users. Musk has been pitching a subscription service for Twitter in which users can obtain a blue check mark for $8 a month.

"Payment as proof of human is a trap and I'm not aligned with that at all," Dorsey said on Bluesky. "The payment systems being used for that proof exclude millions if not billions of people."
 

Top News

Elon Musk / Jack Dorsey / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With restaurants and commercial set-ups in every corner, the Dhanmondi lakeside is hardly a walker’s paradise. PHOTO: SAQLAIN RIZVE.

A tale of two parks

2h | Panorama
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

1h | Panorama
Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS

Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Memo to Zuckerberg: Be like Satya Nadella

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

12h | TBS SPORTS
Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

13h | TBS Stories
Russia’s T-14 Armata battle tanks debut in Ukraine

Russia’s T-14 Armata battle tanks debut in Ukraine

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office

6
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'