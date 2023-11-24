4-day truce begins in Gaza, setting stage to swap dozens of hostages for Palestinian prisoners

Members of the Israeli border police take positions during a raid at the Balata camp for Palestinian refugees, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on November 23, 2023 as violence has escalated in the occupied Palestinian territory amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. AFP

Summary

Four-day Gaza truce agreed by Hamas and Israel takes effect for first time after seven weeks of war.

More than 14,800 people killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas's attacks stands at about 1,200.

The Gaza Strip endures night of intensified bombardment from "air, land, and sea" ahead of start of Qatar-mediated truce, UN says.

Another Palestinian journalist, Amal Zuhd, and family members killed in Gaza City, according to the Wafa news agency.

Israeli military raids continue overnight across the occupied West Bank where some 211 Palestinians have been killed since start of war.

Live Reporting

11:05am

Truce in Gaza starts

Israel and Hamas started a four-day ceasefire on Friday with the fighters set to release 13 Israeli women and child hostages later in the day and aid to flow into the besieged Gaza enclave, the first pause in the near seven-week-old war.

The truce began at 7am (0500 GMT), involving a comprehensive ceasefire in north and south Gaza, and was to be followed by the release of some of the more than 200 hostages taken by Hamas during the fighters' 7 October attack inside Israel, mediators in Qatar said.

A number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons were to be freed in exchange.

Fighting raged on in the hours leading up to the truce, with officials inside the Hamas-ruled enclave saying a hospital in Gaza City was among the targets bombed.

Both sides also signalled the pause would be temporary before fighting resumes.

What's expected to happen today

The first group of Israeli captives – 13 women and children – will be released at about 4pm local time (14:00 GMT).

The Red Cross will escort them to the Rafah border crossing and hand them over to the Israeli military who will begin the identification process.

The captives will be taken to hospitals in Tel Aviv for physical and psychological tests.

Thirty-nine Palestinian prisoners are also going to be released from Israel as part of the swap on the first day.

They will be taken from two Israeli prisons: Damon and Megiddo, both southeast of Haifa.

They will then be driven to the Ofer prison, south of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, and from there to a nearby crossing and handed over to their families.

Much-needed humanitarian aid is also expected to cross from Egypt into Gaza in the hours that follow.

Hamas says 200 aid trucks and more trucks of fuel will enter Gaza daily.

source: Al Jazeera

11:00am

Smoke rises above skyline ahead of pause in fighting

With around 15 minutes to go until the temporary ceasefire is due to begin, smoke can be seen in the sky as fighting continues up to the wire, reports BBC.

"We've just been sent the following picture by our colleague Anna Foster, who's in Sderot in southern Israel" the UK media added.

10:55am

Israeli forces intensifying shelling throughout Gaza overnight as truce approaches

The Times of Israel in a breaking news alert said with hours to go until the multi-day truce kicks in at 7 a.m., IDF troops have been carrying out intense shelling of terror targets throughout the night across the Gaza Strip, the Kan public broadcaster reports, citing Palestinian media.

The IDF strikes have been targeting the Jabalia, Nuseirat and al-Maghazi refugee camps in northern Gaza while exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen have been reported in nearby Beit Lehia, according to the Israeli media.

10:36am

Air strike in Gaza with under an hour until ceasefire

BBC's Anna Foster, reporting from Sderot, southern Israel, said, she just arrived at the Sderot outlook in southern Israel and still hearing the sounds of mortar fire.

She writes:

There's less than an hour left until the ceasefire is meant to begin - but we're still hearing sounds of constant small arms and mortar fire in Gaza, and flares are visible in the sky.

And now an air strike. Drones can be heard too.

It seems the Israeli army is continuing its operation inside Gaza until the last moment.

10:11am

Casualty fears after Israeli strike hits Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp

An intense Israeli strike hit a residential building located in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, reports Al Jazeera.

A video posted on the Al Jazeera Arabic website showed several rescue workers standing next to a destroyed building with a major part of its concrete roof completely shattered by the strike.

Children are reportedly among the casualties in an attack that took place just hours before a four-day truce is set to start at 05:00 GMT.

9:33am

Gaza bombed from 'air, land and sea' ahead of truce: UN

Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip from "air, land and sea" over the 24-hour period between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon ahead of a truce scheduled to start on Friday, citing the UN reports says Al Jazeera.

"Many casualties have been reported," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) states in its latest situation report on Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The UNOCHA also reports:

Approximately 200 patients and medical staff are awaiting evacuation from the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, which is surrounded by Israeli tanks and came under renewed fire from Israeli forces on Thursday night. The extent of the damage to the hospital, which was built with funds donated by Indonesia, was not stated.

An infant in an incubator was among three children who died at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza's Jabalia area on Wednesday due to a lack of electricity, while there were "dozens of fatalities" from Israeli bombing in the vicinity of the hospital.

Air strikes on residential buildings in southern Gaza's Rafah and Khan Younis areas on Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon killed at least 28 people and wounded many others.

During the same 24-hour period, Israeli forces killed a 14-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank's Nablus and shot and killed a Palestinian man travelling in his vehicle in Ramallah. Since October 7, 211 Palestinians – 54 of them children – have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. Four Israelis have been killed during the same period.

As of Thursday, 75 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel's ground invasion.

8:55am

Israel rejects Hamas ceasefire demand to evacuate Gaza's Shifa: report

Israeli forces spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari on Thursday evening noted that no aspect of the hostage deal is set in stone "until it happens...it is subject to changes," he said in a daily briefing, Jerusalem Post.

R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari on Thursday evening noted that no aspect of the hostage deal is set in stone "until it happens...it is subject to changes," he said in a daily briefing.

"We have difficult days of grief and happiness ahead of us," Hagari said. "We embarked on a long journey and we have targets to achieve - destroy Hamas, bring the hostages home, and bring order to the region and our borders."

The spokesperson stressed that, as part of the agreement, Israeli forces will remain inside the ceasefire line marked inside the Gaza Strip. The IDF will have freedom of movement in that area for the duration of the ceasefire, he added.

8:43am

Another Palestinian journalist reported killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza City

Journalist Amal Zuhd and her family were killed early on Friday morning in an Israeli air attack on their home in Gaza City, quitting Palestinian news agency Wafa reports Al Jazeera.

The number of family members killed in the airstrike was not given by Wafa, which also reported on the death of a Palestinian photojournalist, Mohammad Ayyash, who was killed on Thursday with several members of his family when their home was bombed in Nuseirat in central Gaza.

The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate said 63 journalists have been killed in Gaza since Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave began on October 7, Wafa reports.

On Thursday, the Committee to Protect Journalists said that 53 journalists have been confirmed killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict since October 7, including 46 Palestinians, four Israeli and three Lebanese.

CPJ also said it is investigating "numerous unconfirmed reports of other journalists being killed, missing, detained, hurt, or threatened, and of damage to media offices and journalists' homes" since the war started.

8:38am

Amnesty International chief renews call for lasting ceasefire

The Amnesty International chief Agnes Callamard shared a video of Doctors Without Borders official Joseph Belliveau describing the "brutal annihilation" of Gaza's healthcare system as something "beyond what humanitarian aid can fix".

In a post on X, Callamard added: "It stretches way beyond what a humanitarian pause can achieve."

The Amnesty International chief previously urged all the parties involved in negotiating the four-day truce in Gaza to work to extend it into a "sustained ceasefire", reports Al Jazeera.

7:00am

World Food Programme says it has 100 trucks ready once truce starts

The World Food Programme (WFP) says it has more than 100 trucks with around 1,300 tonnes of food supplies ready to enter Gaza once the temporary truce comes into effect, reports BBC.

The deal between Israel and Hamas will see a four-day pause in the conflict starting at 07:00 (5:00 GMT) today. In the afternoon, Hamas will free 13 hostages it kidnapped from Israel last month, followed by the release of some Palestinian prisoners.

Speaking to the BBC, the WFP's Middle East spokesperson, Abeer Etefa, says while the temporary truce is a "step forward", only a total ceasefire will allow humanitarian needs in Gaza to be properly met.

Over) the course of the next four days, more aid trucks hopefully will be able to enter. But people need food every day, they need bread every day, and four days of a break and four days worth of aid will not make a meaningful difference in this ocean of needs to truly be able to respond to the humanitarian needs in Gaza, the pause must continue and the steady flow of aid must be sustained at scale." By Abeer Etefa

6:55am

Egypt says diesel, gas to be delivered daily to Gaza during truce

The Egyptian government says 130,000 litres of diesel and four trucks of gas will be delivered each day, reports Al Jazeera.

Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service, also said in a statement that 200 trucks of aid would enter Gaza daily.

For weeks, Israel blocked fuel from entering Gaza as part of its siege on the Palestinian enclave.

Shortages forced hospitals, bakeries and other facilities to shut down, worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis.