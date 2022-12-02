Three killed in Russian artillery attacks on Kherson region

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 04:23 pm

Three killed in Russian artillery attacks on Kherson region

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 04:23 pm
A view shows a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A view shows a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Three people were killed and seven wounded in Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson over the past 24 hours, the regional governor said on Friday.

Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych wrote on the Telegram messaging app that Russian troops had bombarded the city of Kherson and other parts of the region 42 times in the same period.

The city of Kherson was liberated by Ukrainian forces in mid-November after months of Russian occupation, but has been under fire since then from Russian troops who retreated to the opposite side of the River Dnipro.

The city has also suffered problems with its power supply. Yanushevych said on Thursday that power had been lost again after recently being restored.

Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict / Kherson

