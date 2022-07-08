Thousands of Sydney residents return home to assess damage as flood waters recede

World+Biz

Reuters
08 July, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 11:17 am

Related News

Thousands of Sydney residents return home to assess damage as flood waters recede

About 47,000 residents in Australia's most populous state have been ordered to evacuate or were warned they might receive evacuation orders, down from 60,000 on Thursday

Reuters
08 July, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 11:17 am
A home is inundated by floodwaters, following heavy rains and severe flooding in the McGraths Hill suburb of Sydney, Australia, July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A home is inundated by floodwaters, following heavy rains and severe flooding in the McGraths Hill suburb of Sydney, Australia, July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Clear skies in Sydney on Friday brought relief to Australia's largest city after nearly a week of downpours, with thousands of residents returning home to take stock of flood damage while authorities ramped up relief efforts.

Flooding continued, though, in Sydney's west and some regions north of the city, even as an intense low-pressure system tapered off across Australia's east coast, with water still getting dumped into rivers from heavy rains that began last weekend.

"The east coast low has gone off the coast, which is great news, but we have a lot of flood warnings (now) and they will remain current for a few days and even into early next week," state emergency services Deputy Commissioner Ashley Sullivan told ABC television.

About 47,000 residents in Australia's most populous state have been ordered to evacuate or were warned they might receive evacuation orders, down from 60,000 on Thursday, authorities said. Many still have no access to power or the internet.

Hundreds of residents in Windsor, one of the worst-affected suburbs in Sydney's west, have been heading home to face up to the wreckage after their third flood this year.

Taking advantage of easing conditions, trucks moved into flood-hit neighbourhoods to clear debris on Friday, social media images showed. Along with the emergency crews, the military will also help residents in cleaning homes and roads, Sullivan said.

River catchments and dams were already near full even before the drenching from the latest storm, which burst river banks and submerged farms, houses, roads and bridges.

"We should start to see those waters recede in all of the rivers, some of them slower than others," Sullivan said.

More than 700mm (28 inches) of rain have fallen since Saturday over many areas in New South Wales, more than Australia's annual average.

A La Nina weather system, typically associated with higher rainfall, has dominated Australia's east coast weather for a second straight year.

australia / Flood / Sydney

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bobby Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

Who would replace Boris Johnson? Here are his likely successors

1h | Panorama
Shakti Bidyalaya runs mass education programmes among street and slum children. Photo: Courtesy

Banglar Pathshala: In search for the true meaning of education

3h | Panorama
Special recipes for Eid-ul-Azha 2022

Special recipes for Eid-ul-Azha 2022

3h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Power cuts are back. Was this inevitable?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How effective was 100% electrification

How effective was 100% electrification

3h | Videos
How to achieve success in life

How to achieve success in life

3h | Videos
New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

16h | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

6
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM