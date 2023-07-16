Yamuna still flowing above danger level as Delhi fights flood after fresh shower

16 July, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 10:17 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The water level of the Yamuna river on Sunday morning was at 206.02 metres, above the danger level of 205.33. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level is predicted to reach 205.75 metres by 10pm today. As Delhi fought back the unprecedented flooding amid political tug-of-war, the Capital received fresh shower on Saturday evening. More rain is likely on Sunday.

Delhi flood: No increase in Yamuna water levels

Saturday's rain resulted in no increase in the water levels of Yamuna as Delhi's AAP government and Haryana's BJP government debated whether Delhi flood was only because of the excess release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage which AAP claimed was deliberate -- the BJP refused.

PM Modi takes stock of Delhi situation

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi from abroad, he spoke to Lt Governor VK Saxena to take updates on the flood-like situation in Delhi. "Immediately on his arrival in Delhi, PM spoke to LG of Delhi about the status of the flood-like situation in Delhi due to Yamuna river and the progress achieved in mitigation," an official said.

Water supply in Delhi to get restored today

Normal water supply resumes in the Capital on Sunday as the water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal are to start functioning today.

Atishi versus Delhi's divisional commissioner

Amid an intense AAP versus BJP fight in which the AAP ministers claimed that the IAS officers did not cooperate with the government during the crisis. As the screenshots of WhatsApp messages sent to Ashwani Kumar, the divisional commissioner went viral, Kumar sais the allegations against him are unfortunate. "This is very unfortunate on making an accusation during such a time. I had a word with Atishi Ji. I spoke with her yesterday. This shows that maybe they want to do politics. If you say, I am responsible, then I am ready to take the responsibilities. Unlike others, I won't blame anyone," Kumar said.

 

