Bangladesh's friendship is with India, not with any particular party or individual: Quader

Bangladesh's friendship is with the Indian Government, not with any particular party or individual, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (5 June).

He made the remarks at a press briefing at the Awami League president's office in Dhaka's Dhanmondi this evening.

Regarding the upazila polls, Quader said the elections were peaceful, except for some stray incidents. No casualties were reported.

"Voter turnout in the 4th Phase Upazila Parishad polls was more than 34%. At that time, Quader thanked the Election Commission, law enforcement agencies and others involved in the election duties.

BNP claims that there are many Aziz and Benazir in the Awami League, replying to such a question, the AL leader asked, "Who created Shamsul Huda, Rakibul Huda, SP Kohinur? Who made Moin U Ahmed the army chief by traversing eight people?"

"Mirza Fakhrul Saheb is now putting the liability on Awami League for what they have done," the miniser said.

The Anti-Corruption Commission is independent and it can even investigate and prosecute any corruption made by ministers, he added.

"Fakhrul said they would protest against corruption. Corrupted BNP will protest against corruption! This is the best joke of the year, Quader said.

Regarding the case of Dr Yunus, he, said, our country has laws. Dr Yunus will be tried according to that law. There will be no violations of the law. No injustice will be done to him in this case."

"He will get the fair trial and we have no qualms about insulting him in any way," stated Quader.

AL Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Sujit Roy Nandi, Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, were present at the time, among others.