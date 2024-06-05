World leaders congratulate Modi: US for continued close ties, China wants stable relations

World leaders congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his BJP-led alliance secured a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, setting the stage for a third five-year term in office.

The US said on Tuesday it expects continued close ties, along with discussions on human rights concerns, with India after elections in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi looked set to retain power but with a surprisingly slim majority.

"I expect a continued close partnership between the US and India. There is a great partnership - both at the government level and at the people-to-people level - and I fully expect that to continue," a State Department spokesperson told reporters.

The State Department also said it will continue raising human rights concerns. While there has been occasional criticism by Washington, political analysts say it is restrained in public criticism because it hopes India will act as a counterweight to an expansionist China.

"When we have concerns about human rights, as we have in India, we express those openly. We express them directly to the government of India. We have done that and we'll continue to do it, as we do with countries all around the world," the State Department spokesperson added.

China n Wednesday congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his election win, adding it was "ready to work" with its neighbour.

"China is ready to work with India to promote the healthy and stable development of relations between the two countries, in the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, with an eye to the big picture and a view to the future," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press conference.

Congratulating PM Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hoped that India and Israel would "continue to surge towards new heights".

"I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term. May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho!" Netanyahu tweeted.

In a tweet, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay congratulated PM Modi and said he looked forward to working with him closely to further boost bilateral relations. He also praised the Prime Minister for his continuing efforts to take India to great heights.

Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' congratulated PM Modi for securing a third consecutive term.

"Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on the electoral success of BJP and NDA in the Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive term. We are happy to note the successful completion of the world's largest democratic exercise with the enthusiastic participation of the people of India," Prachanda tweeted.

Mohamed Muizzu, the president of the Maldives, which is involved in a diplomatic row with India, said he looked forward to "working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries".

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries," Muizzu tweeted.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated PM Modi and said his country, as the closest neighbour, looked forward to strengthening ties with India.

"I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India," Wickremesinghe tweeted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday congratulated India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his political alliance's win in the country's weeks-long general election.

"Everyone in the world recognizes the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated PM Modi and said that both countries would continue to work together to "strengthen the friendship that unites" Italy and India.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our nations and our people," she tweeted.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth congratulated PM Modi on his historic win.

"Congratulations Prime Minister Modi Ji @narendramodi on your laudable victory for a historic third term. Under your helm, the largest democracy will continue to achieve remarkable progress. Long live the Mauritius-India special relationship," Mr. Jugnauth posted on X.

The BJP won 240 of 543 seats but fell short of the majority mark of 272. However, with crucial support from N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and other alliance partners, the NDA crossed the halfway mark and won 292 seats.

The Congress won 99 seats, a much-improved performance from 52 it won in 2019, as the Opposition INDIA bloc defied exit poll predictions and won 234 seats, stunning the NDA with a strong showing.