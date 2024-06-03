Bangladesh Bank orders all banks to train security guards in using weapons

The Bangladesh Bank has directed all banks to train their security guards in using weapons.

The central bank Banking Regulation and Policy Department sent a notification in this regard to chief executives of all banks.

The instructions also include employing sufficient armed security guards for the security of all bank branches as well as to keep CCTVs operational at all times.

The directives come in light of a recent robbery at Islami Bank's Chawkbazar branch in Chattogram, where a client's 149 bhori gold worth approximately Tk1.5 crore allegedly went missing from a locker.

According to the notification, to ensure security of business centres in all scheduled banks, the required number of CCTV or IP cameras or spy cameras should be installed at the entrance of the bank branch, inside the branch and outside as well as in all rooms with IT-related activities.

It further said effective measures should be taken to keep the cameras connected to the central information network of the bank, and to ensure round the clock monitoring.

The central bank also asked to ensure that the recorded footage can be obtained by the nearest police station.