Looking forward to working together to further strengthen people-centric partnership with Bangladesh: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before their bilateral talk, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. File photo: HT

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her warm wishes following his election victory.

"India and Bangladesh share historic relations, which have seen unprecedented growth in the last decade," Modi said in a message shared through X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the message, Modi said he looks forward to working together to further strengthen the people-centric partnership between Bangladesh and India.

Narendra Modi invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his government, to be held 8 June.

Sheikh Hasina accepted the invitation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated Narendra Modi on the resounding victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inLok Sabah elections.

"As the leader of the largest democracy in the world, you carry the hopes and aspirations of the people of India," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a congratulatory telephone call from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the victory of NDA in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, according to Press Information Bureau of India.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate the Prime Minister Modi, reflecting the warmth and personal rapport between the two leaders, it said.

The two leaders pledged to continue working together to further deepen the historic and close ties under the renewed mandate towards achieving under the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Smart Bangladesh 2041.

They acknowledged the significant improvements achieved in the lives of the people of both countries in the last decade and looked forward to further enhancing the transformative relationship across all domains that include economic and development partnership, energy security, connectivity including digital linkages and people-to-people contacts among others.

