Upazila polls: Voters brave floods, arrive in polling centres by boat in Sylhet

TBS Report
05 June, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 04:50 pm

The voter turnout, however, for the fourth phase of the sixth upazila election remains very low in most centres of Sylhet today (5 June)

Photo: Debasish Debu/TBS
Photo: Debasish Debu/TBS

Voters in the Kanaighat and Zakiganj upazilas of Sylhet have had to reach polling centres by boat, as many roads are submerged due to flooding from upstream surges.

The voter turnout, however, for the fourth phase of the sixth upazila election remains very low in most centres of Sylhet today (5 June).

In the village of Premnagar, only two votes were cast in nearly two hours.

At the Konagram Government Primary School polling centre in Barohal Union of Kanaighat Upazila, voters were seen arriving by boat due to the road being underwater.

A voter, Rajat Deb, from the centre said, "Due to the flood, the roads are submerged. There's no way to leave the house. The candidate's people sent boats to our homes, so we came to vote."

According to the Election Commission, there are 2.08,999 voters in Kanaighat and 1,91,513 voters in Zakiganj.

A total of 23 candidates are contesting in the two upazilas.

Returning officer and Sylhet additional district magistrate Imrul Hasan said, "Due to the flooding, five polling centres in Zakiganj and four in Kanaighat have been relocated. There are no issues at the other centres. Voting is proceeding peacefully."

upazila election / Sylhet / Flood

