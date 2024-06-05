Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

TBS Illustration

Mahfuz Rasel had been working to raise awareness among locals about forest and wildlife conservation in Khagrachari for six years. He conducted various programs to put an end to hunting in the area, which got him in the crosshairs of wildlife hunters. On 11 April, 2023, they assaulted him in the presence of local UP members.

Rasel is not the only environment activist in Bangladesh who faced such predicament for standing up for the environment. In 2022, a journalist was attacked by local politicians while collecting information on an illegal brick kiln, while in 2021, an activist was sued and arrested under the then-Digital Security Act for posting against a 'development project' in his locality on Facebook.

The global picture for environmental activists, meanwhile, is even more terrible. Activists across the world are literally being killed, detained or at least threatened.

A report from Global Witness reveals a staggering statistic, that more than 1,700 environmental defenders have died in the past decade. This means an environmental activist has been killed every two days on average; 68% of the murders took place in Latin America.

Looking at our neighbouring India is further frustrating. In 2022, the world's largest democracy reported 54 attacks on activists, more than in any other country in the Asia Pacific, according to Business & Human Rights Resource Centre (BHRRC).

Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of the 21st century. It is slowly killing our planet. But the climate crisis has now paired with a new human rights crisis. Given that it threatens our very existence, we should all be working together to combat climate change. Then why are the frontline fighters themselves under threat?

Why target environmentalists?

"Each and every death of a defender is a sign that our economic system is broken. There is a war over nature and the frontlines are the Earth's remaining biodiverse regions," reads the Global Witness report. Simply put, the worldwide oppression of climate activists is driven by profit-centric economic systems and practice of political power.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Chief Executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), highlighted that section 21 of our constitution states that it is the duty of every citizen to protect public property. Thus environmental activism is a legal right and oppressing it is wrong.

"Powerful people attack environmental defenders because their protests interfere with the illegal economic interests involved. It is very unfortunate of us that our state itself often backs these powerful groups. As a result, justice is delayed," she said.

However, the form of the protest is also sometimes responsible for the backlash against environmentalists. Just a few days ago, a climate activist was arrested in Paris for sticking an adhesive poster on a Monet painting at the Paris Museum to draw attention to global heating.

Referencing this incident, Sohanur Rahman, a Bangladeshi climate activist who represented the country at several COPs (the United Nations Climate Change conference), emphasised the importance of avoiding radicalism in environmental protests.

"For a protest to be truly impactful, it must resonate with the masses. You are the voice of a millions. If people are irritated by your actions, then such protests will never be effective," he said.

In Bangladesh, environmental movements are not considered to be a thing of public interest. That's why its associated threats are not considered either. Porag Aman, a Dhaka-based climate activist, argues that it is even a worse thing.

Activists need police permission, security clearance etc. for any movement or human chain protest. In most cases, they are not granted permission.

"Once we made a documentary on the Matarbari Coal Power Plant. Again, we conducted a climate strike in Kushtia. On both occasions, we were questioned by many law enforcement agencies. The problem is that everyone looks for our ill motive or political agenda behind these selfless activities," Aman said.

Sohan highlighted the significant challenge of funding for local climate activists. He noted the stark contrast with European countries, where youth groups receive substantial mental and financial backing from NGOs, scientists, parents, and even university professors. However, such support is impractical to expect in Bangladesh.

Hope on the horizon

Despite the grim statistics, there is a hopeful picture as well.

Last month, Dhaka North and South City Corporation (DNCC and DSCC) declared the first-ever Paris-aligned climate action plans for the capital. The plans will serve as a roadmap for Dhaka to become carbon-neutral by 2050. This significant move will keep the government accountable to environmental activists as they work to fulfil its own commitments.

A court in Honduras sentenced a former energy executive to more than 22 years in jail over the murder of environmental activist Berta Cáceres in 2016. This example will play a crucial role in holding the influential people accountable and making a change.

As a major trading bloc with a global footprint, the European Union has the responsibility and opportunity to lead the way on corporate accountability. The new law in the EU— the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) is a significant leap towards it.

Under this law, large companies with significant operations in the EU will have to conduct "due diligence" – meaning they must identify and address any potential and actual negative impacts their operations could have on land rights, the environment and human rights.

Companies are obliged to engage with rights holders such as workers, affected communities and human rights or environmental defenders in their due diligence process.

The Escazu Agreement is a ray of hope for the vulnerable Latin America and the Caribbean. It is the first treaty on environment and human rights for the region that promises to prevent and investigate attacks on environmental defenders.

Article 9 of the agreement requires each party to ensure a secure and supportive environment for activists, free from threats, restrictions, and insecurity. Parties must take actions to acknowledge, protect, and promote activists' rights, as well as to prevent, investigate, and punish any attacks, threats, or intimidation. An Action Plan was approved this April to advance towards the full and effective implementation of Article 9.

The way forward

Global Witness in its report called on governments to ensure the safety of environmental defenders by amending laws where required. The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and Climate Change Ian Fry during a visit to Bangladesh in 2022 called for an end to the harassment of climate change activists, reported Al Jazeera.

"We have a functional environmental regulatory framework. All environmental issues can be addressed within this. But it has to be properly implemented. The government has to be more accountable to the people," said Rizwana Hasan.

"We need to organise our public opinion and become more united than ever. With mass support, we can fight back any harassment. Environmental activists must stay more connected with the public and mainstream media," she suggested.