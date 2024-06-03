Over 100 cars up for auction at Mongla port, bids can be placed online

Bangladesh

Over 100 cars up for auction at Mongla port, bids can be placed online

The final catalogue of cars and other goods up for auction was published on the website of Mongla Custom House today (3 June).

File photo of imported cars at Mongla port. Photo: Collected
File photo of imported cars at Mongla port. Photo: Collected

Mongla Custom House will auction off more than 100 reconditioned cars and other goods which were not discharged within the stipulated time after import at the Mongla port in Bagerhat.

A total of 107 cars of different brands including Toyota, Corolla, Nissan, Lexus, Haichi and Noah will be up for auction. 

Apart from cars, some gas cylinders and other products are also being auctioned, according to the catalogue available online.

Anyone can register and bid on the e-auction website of Bangladesh Customs from 9:30am on 5 June to 6:00pm on 6 June.

Apart from online, the auction can also be participated in through sealed tender. For this, tenders have to be submitted in the boxes kept at the customs offices in Mongla, Khulna, Dhaka South and Chattogram from 9:30am to 1pm on 6 June.

Md Shafiqul Islam, revenue officer at Mongla Customs House, said the list of the winners of the auction will be published on 10 June.

