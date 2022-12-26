US, UK embassies in Pakistan warn of possible attack on Islamabad Marriott Hotel

The US and UK embassies in Pakistan have warned of a "possible attack" on the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad, and prohibited its officials from visiting the area.

Both countries issued security alerts on Sunday (25 December).

"The US government is aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays," the US embassy in Pakistan said in a statement.

"Effective immediately, the Embassy in Islamabad is prohibiting all American staff from visiting Islamabad's Marriott Hotel," it added.

Furthermore, it said that as Islamabad has been placed on a Red Alert citing security concerns while banning all public gatherings, the embassy urged all Mission personnel to refrain from non-essential, unofficial travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season.

"Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Pakistan. There's a high threat of terrorism, kidnap and sectarian violence throughout the country, including the major cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi. Foreigners, in particular westerners, may be directly targeted," said the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in a statement.

The advisory added: "The US government is aware of information of a potential attack on the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad during the festive period. You should avoid going to the Marriott Hotel during this period."

It advised British nationals in Islamabad to exercise additional vigilance and minimise exposure to densely populated and unsecured areas that pose a higher risk.