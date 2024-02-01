UK sanctions Myanmar military-linked enterprises and divisions

The sanctions targeted military divisions and two state-owned enterprises affiliated with Myanmar's security forces, Britain's Foreign Office said.

Myanmar&#039;s military parade to mark the 72nd Armed Forces Day in the capital Naypyitaw, Myanmar March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo
Myanmar's military parade to mark the 72nd Armed Forces Day in the capital Naypyitaw, Myanmar March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

Britain on Thursday imposed sanctions on military units and enterprises involved in what it said were "serious human rights violations" and the repression of civilians in Myanmar.

The sanctions targeted military divisions and two state-owned enterprises affiliated with Myanmar's security forces, Britain's Foreign Office said.

Britain said it had sanctioned a total of 25 individuals and 33 entities in three years since the military coup under its Myanmar sanctions regime.

"Three years after its coup, we are increasing our pressure on the Myanmar military to stop its brutal repression of the Myanmar people," Foreign Minister David Cameron said in a statement.

Britain's Foreign Office said it had also released a joint-statement along with eight countries and the EU to condemn Myanmar's military regime's "continued violence against and repression of" its own citizens.

