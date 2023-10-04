Taliban brands Pakistan expulsion threat to Afghan immigrants 'unacceptable'

South Asia

Reuters
04 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 10:19 pm

Related News

Taliban brands Pakistan expulsion threat to Afghan immigrants 'unacceptable'

Reuters
04 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 10:19 pm
FILE PHOTO: Rescue workers clear the rubble from a damaged mosque, after a suicide blast in Hangu, Pakistan September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Rescue workers clear the rubble from a damaged mosque, after a suicide blast in Hangu, Pakistan September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Pakistan's threat to forcibly expel illegal Afghan immigrants is "unacceptable", a spokesman for the Taliban administration in Kabul said on Wednesday, adding that Afghans were not to blame for Pakistan's security problems.

Estimating that there were 1.73 million Afghan immigrants living in Pakistan without legal status, Pakistan's caretaker government on Tuesday set a Nov. 1 deadline for them to leave or face forcible expulsion.

"The behavior of Pakistan towards Afghan refugees is unacceptable," Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban administration in Kabul, said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The move to expel illegal migrants comes as tensions remain high between Islamabad and Kabul. On Wednesday two people were killed, including a 12 year old boy, when pedestrians moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan were fired upon.

The Pakistani military's public relations wing, the Inter Services Public Relations agency (ISPR) said in a statement that "an Afghan sentry employed at Friend Ship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Balochistan Province, opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at pedestrians moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan."

The statement added that Afghan authorities have been approached to inquire "the reason of such an irresponsible and reckless act," and that ISPR were seeking to have the culprit apprehended and handed over "to Pakistani authorities."

The Afghanistan government did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

To help justify the crackdown, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti alleged that Afghan nationals had carried out 14 out of 24 suicide bombings in Pakistan this year.

The Taliban spokesman rejected that claim.

"The Pakistani side should reconsider its plan. Afghan refugees are not involved in Pakistan's security problems. As long as they leave Pakistan voluntarily, that country should tolerate them," Mujahid said.

Pakistan's ultimatum to the immigrants, most of whom have been living in the country for years, came after a meeting of civil and military leaders to review the law and order situation following two suicide bombings on Friday that killed at least 57 people. Bugti said one of the suicide bombers was an Afghan national, and he also accused India's intelligence agency of involvement.

Relations between the Taliban and the Pakistan government have deteriorated markedly, with border clashes temporarily closing the main trade route between the neighbours last month.

Islamabad alleges that the militants use Afghan soil to train fighters and plan attacks inside Pakistan. The Taliban denies those accusations, saying Pakistan's security problems are home grown.

A caretaker government was installed in August to guide Pakistan through to elections expected some time in the coming months, and the military has been able to exert more influence as a result of the uncertainty and instability in the country.

World+Biz

Taliban / Pakistan / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

6h | Features
Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

11h | Pursuit
In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

4h | TBS World
Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

1h | TBS Stories
Has inflation reduced suffering?

Has inflation reduced suffering?

3h | TBS Economy
The Shakib-Tamim conflict affected Jersey market

The Shakib-Tamim conflict affected Jersey market

6h | TBS SPORTS