Taliban allocates 1B Afghanis to the victims of earthquake in south-east afghanistan

In an emergency cabinet meeting, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, allocated one billion Afghanis to support the families of the earthquake victims in the provinces of Paktika and Khost, according to the Bakhtar State News Agency.

According to the IEA Prime Minister's decree, a commission composed of senior officials will visit the earthquake-affected regions, check on the welfare of the victims' families, and soon begin the aid distribution process.

The most recent statistics on the casualties of the catastrophic and fatal earthquake in the south-eastern provinces of Afghanistan, particularly Paktika and Khost, the death toll is reported to have soared.

According to Mawlawi Sharafuddin Muslim, the Deputy Minister of State for Disaster Management, 920 people were killed and 610 injured in last night's quake in several provinces.

The earthquake was initially reported to have killed almost 280 people and wounded over 600, but the Taliban officials had stated that the death toll was expected to increase given the remoteness of some villages in the mountinuous regions.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has said that it will make use of all of its resources to help the families and those who were hurt in this natural disaster.

Food, clothing, and medications are reportedly included in the assistance.