At least 280 killed in devastating earthquake in Afghanistan

A devastating earthquake of magnitude 6.1 killed at least 280 people in Afghanistan early on Wednesday, officials said, adding that hundreds of people were injured and the toll was likely to rise as information trickled in from remote mountain villages.

People have been sharing pictures on social media of the injured, amidst the debris caused by the disaster in Afghanistan's Paktika province.

The quake struck about 44km (27 miles) from the south-eastern city of Khost, reports BBC.

Most of the confirmed deaths were in the eastern Afghan province of Paktika, where 255 people had been killed and more than 200 injured, said interior ministry official Salahuddin Ayubi.

In Khost province, 25 people had been killed and 90 taken to hospital, said the local government official.

"The death toll is likely to rise as some of the villages are in remote areas in the mountains and it will take some time to collect details," he said.

Authorities had launched a rescue operation and helicopters were being used to reach the injured and take in medical supplies and food, he added.

Photo: BBC

The centre said that witnesses had reported feeling the quake in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, as well as Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

"Unfortunately, last night there was a severe earthquake in four districts of Paktika province, which killed and injured hundreds of our countrymen and destroyed dozens of houses," government spokesman Bilal Karimi tweeted.

"We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe."

The earthquake - which hit during the early hours as many people slept - was a magnitude 6.1 quake at a depth of some 51 km, according to the US Geological Survey.

Tremors were felt in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in the eastern Punjab province. The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake's tremors were felt over 500 kilometers (310 miles) by 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, quoted by Reuters.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter. The news agency's director-general, Abdul Wahid Rayan, wrote on Twitter that 90 houses have been destroyed in Paktika and dozens of people are believed trapped under the rubble.

#BREAKING: At least 255 people have been killed and 155 others injured in an earthquake in Barmala, Ziruk, Naka and Gayan districts of Paktika province on Tuesday night.

Local officials say the death toll could rise if the central government did not provide emergency help. pic.twitter.com/YlByfyArtG— Bakhtar News Agency (@BakhtarNA) June 22, 2022

Footage from Paktika province near the Pakistan border showed victims being carried into helicopters to be airlifted from the area. Images widely circulating online from the province showed destroyed stone houses, with residents picking through clay bricks and other rubble.

Bakhtar posted footage of a resident receiving IV fluids from a plastic chair outside the rubble of his home and others sprawled on gurneys.

"A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses," Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, separately wrote on Twitter. "We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe."