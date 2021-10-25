Senior Chinese diplomat to meet Taliban interim gov't on Qatar trip

Senior Chinese diplomat to meet Taliban interim gov't on Qatar trip

The two sides will exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan and topics of "common concern", said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi will meet a delegation of the interim Afghan Taliban government during his visit to Qatar on 25-26 October.

The two sides will exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan and topics of "common concern", said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

"As Afghanistan's traditional friendly neighbor and partner, China has always advocated dialogue and contact to guide the positive development of the situation in Afghanistan," he said.

In mid-August, the Afghan government collapsed as the United States and allies withdrew troops after 20 years on the ground, leading the Taliban to seize power in a lightning offensive.

The month before, a Taliban delegation had met Wang Yi in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin.

China has since promised aid to the neighbouring country, while demanding the Taliban crack down on the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a group Beijing says threatens stability in the western region of Xinjiang.

