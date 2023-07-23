'Red' alert in Gujarat's Junagadh after heavy rain; Mumbai showers to continue

So many Scary visuals coming from #Junagadh



Looks like some River/Nallah broken the walls?#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/Xi5DLBQHSA— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 22, 2023

Top updates on Maharashtra and Gujarat rain:

1. The Thane district administration in Maharashtra sounded a flood alert for villages in Bhiwandi, Shahapur and Vasai talukas after the water levels in Tansa Dam reached close to the overflow levels on Saturday.

2. With Mumbai experiencing relentless heavy rainfall this week, the health department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory for leptospirosis due to the rise in cases this season.

3. A 19-year-old man from Murbad in Thane was found dead on the bank of a river on Saturday. The victim, Deepak Kumar Paswan, came from Uttar Pradesh and was working in a media company. The police said on Tuesday, Paswan went out for work but didn't return home.

4. The Raigad administration imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Irshalwadi, where 27 people have died in a landslide. The prohibitory orders will be effective from July 23 till August 6, it stated. The death toll in the landslide at Irshalwadi hamlet in Maharashtra's Raigad district mounted to 27 on Saturday, the third day of the search and rescue operation, while 81 persons are yet to be traced, an NDRF official said.

5. In Gujarat, due to rain in Navsari district, there was a traffic jam of five-seven km on the national highway. Later, the traffic was opened towards Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Heavy traffic jam was also seen on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway-48 in Navsari due to heavy rainfall in the area.