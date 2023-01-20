Pakistan will pay for Russian energy in 'currency of friendly countries': Russian official

South Asia

TBS Report
20 January, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 07:48 pm

Related News

Pakistan will pay for Russian energy in 'currency of friendly countries': Russian official

The two countries agreed on late March as the timeline for crude oil export to Pakistan

TBS Report
20 January, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 07:48 pm
Pakistan will pay for Russian energy in &#039;currency of friendly countries&#039;: Russian official

Pakistan will pay for energy purchases from Russia, when they start in late March, in currencies of friendly countries, a top Russian energy ministry official said on Friday.

The statement comes during the eighth session of the Pakistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission held in Islamabad today, which was co-chaired by Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Russia's Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, reports DAWN.

Shulginov also said that the two countries have agreed on late March as the timeline for crude oil export to Pakistan.

Pakistan and Russia agreed to strengthen energy cooperation, enhance energy trade and broaden energy infrastructure investment based on strategic and favourable commercial terms.

In a joint statement released today, both countries agreed the "oil and gas trade transaction will be structured in a way it has [a] mutual economic benefit for both countries", adding that the process would be completed within March 2023.

It was also agreed that the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline should be considered in terms of comprehensive infrastructure and economically viable projects for sustainable gas infrastructure development ensuring affordable gas supplies.

The joint statement stated both countries discussed "innovative ways of doing business, including through barter" and agreed to explore the option further.

They also agreed to share information towards developing and improving rail and road infrastructure while nominating focal persons from both sides to discuss issues concerning connectivity and logistics in Central and South Asia.

 

 

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Pakistan / Pakistan-Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

9h | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why not Ridmik?

11h | Panorama
UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

1d | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

1d | TBS Entertainment
Black War: Mission Extreme 2 review

Black War: Mission Extreme 2 review

1h | TBS Entertainment
Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

11h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects
Economy

WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects