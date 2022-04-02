Pakistan PM accuses United States of backing move to oust him

Khan is facing a vote to oust him on Sunday

Prime Minister Imran Khan. PHOTO: PTI Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan. PHOTO: PTI Twitter

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the move to remove him was an attempt at regime change backed by the United States.

Khan is facing a vote to oust him on Sunday.

Read More: Pak army chief condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine day before no trust vote against Imran

Pakistan PM Imran urges youth to stage 'peaceful protests'

Khan told a group of foreign journalists that, "the move to oust me is (a) blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States".

The White House has denied that the United States is seeking to remove Khan from power after he made similar accusations in the past days.

 

 

