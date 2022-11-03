'Conquered fear of death when I joined politics'

UNB
03 November, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 08:46 pm

'Conquered fear of death when I joined politics'

Imran Khan told Piers Morgan in interview earlier this year

Former Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Collected
Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Collected

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that he conquered his fear of being assassinated when he joined politics.

He said this during an interview with British journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan in June this year.

Morgan shared the video clip of the interview from his Twitter account after Khan was shot on Thursday.

"When I entered politics, I actually conquered my fear of dying... Because I came to stand against the entire status quo. I came to fight corruption," Imran Khan said in a reply to a question on whether he is scared of being assassinated.

"My life has had various threats over a period of time but this time I found out about this conspiracy, so I went public. The reason is, I have no fear of dying. But it was important to let those guys who were planning, to let them know that I know, it was actually in a way a form of protection," Khan added.

Earlier today, a gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Imran Khan, wounding him in the leg and killing one of his supporters, his party and police said. Nine others were also wounded.

