New Delhi prepares to welcome world leaders at G20

South Asia

BSS
30 August, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 05:40 pm

Related News

New Delhi prepares to welcome world leaders at G20

More than 25 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the summit

BSS
30 August, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 05:40 pm
New Delhi prepares to welcome world leaders at G20

All out preparations are underway in the Indian capital New Delhi for the upcoming mega event - G20 Summit- slated to be held on 9-10 September under India's presidency.

Delhi has undergone an impressive makeover in the run up of the summit while security has been beefed up in and around the national capital and the summit venue ahead of one of the world's biggest gatherings.

Key streets right from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) have been adorned with a giant thematic G20 logo, welcome billboards and artworks blending Indian culture with modernity to greet the world leaders.

City's major roads and throughfares were beautified with plants, fountains, sculptures and illuminating with try-colour lights while parks and open spaces got a new look.

Meanwhile, the authorities have issued traffic advisory restricting movement of all modes of transport for general people from airport to summit venue at the city's iconic Pragati Maidan from September 8-11.

More than 25 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the summit, reports said.

A formidable gathering of 18 countries, who are members of the grouping, will be represented at the leaders' level.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit. His absence will be filled by his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.

Apart from US President Joe Baiden, the prominent leaders who are expected to join the upcoming G20 Summit are- Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chinese President Xi Jinping, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, T?rkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen.

Besides, Mexico's delegation will be led by Minister of Economy Raquel Buenrostro Sanchez.

However, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the upcoming G20 summit being invited under India's outreach extends.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and Mauritius' PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth are among the invited guests, joined by Netherlands' PM Mark Rutte, Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Singapore's PM Lee Hsien Loong, Spain's President Pedro Sanchez, UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, and Oman's Deputy PM Sayyid Asad Bin Tariq Al Said who is also the personal representative for the Sultan.

With India's advocacy for the African Union's integration into the G20 consortium, Azali Assoumani, Chairperson of the African Union who is also the President of Comoros, will take part in the summit.

Leaders of important multilateral organisations will join the occasion, including WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, World Bank President Ajay Banga, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Hubert Paul Cormann, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, ILO Director-General Gilbert Fossoun Houngbo, ISA Director General Ajay Mathur, CDRI Director General Amit Prothi, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa, and Chair of the Financial Stability Board, Klaas Knot.

Top News

G-20 summit / New delhi / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

18h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

18h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

7h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

6h | TBS Entertainment
Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

11h | TBS SPORTS
F-16, a game changer or not?

F-16, a game changer or not?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank