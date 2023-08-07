'Neutral man' to be named caretaker PM: Pakistan minister

South Asia

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 12:29 pm

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Photo: AFP
Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Photo: AFP

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah disclosed on Sunday (6 August) the possibility of selecting a non-political individual or technocrat as the interim prime minister, reports Dawn.

"Names of former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh and a retired judge of the Supreme Court are among the probables who have been shortlisted," Sanaullah said on a Geo News programme.

He indicated that the name of the caretaker PM would be revealed by Tuesday (8 August).

"Now a neutral man will become the caretaker prime minister, who will have no political affiliation," he added.

Sanaullah ruled out the likelihood of Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's finance minister, becoming an interim premier, stating, "When the name of Ishaq Dar was circulating in the media, it was decided at that time that an apolitical person would be chosen as the caretaker prime minister."

Other potential candidates mentioned in the media include Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to the prime minister; Abdullah Hussain Haroon, former permanent representative to the United Nations; Pir of Pagaro VII, Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi; and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood of PPP.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on 3 August announced the dissolution of the National Assembly on 9 August, before the expiry of the government's term.

According to sources, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif will finalise three names, which will then be shared with the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz. PM Shehbaz will choose one name with Riaz's consent.

Sanaullah confirmed that the elections, originally set for November, could be delayed saying, "Yes, they will be delayed by 120 days and there will be no harm if the date is extended for a month or two."

"There is no problem if polls are held in February-March next year," he added.

Despite the impending end of President Arif Alvi's five-year term, he will remain in office until his successor is elected, according to Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

