Islamabad courts reject 9 bail pleas of Imran Khan

16 August, 2023, 01:50 pm
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Pakistan's local courts in Islamabad rejected nine petitions of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking bail in connection with the First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against him over violent protests, Dawn reported.

On Tuesday, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad dismissed three bail petitions and Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Mohammad Sohail rejected six petitions seeking pre-arrest bail for Khan.

The FIR was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman in the Khanna and Barakahu Police Stations.

The judge added that Imran Khan's bail cannot be extended in light of the supreme court verdict, as per Geo News.

The six cases were registered against the incarcerated PTI chief in Karachi Company, Ramna, Kohsar, Tarnool and Secretariat police stations of the federal capital.

Judge Muhammad Sohail announced the verdict and said that it would be convenient if the former prime minister who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote last year, joined the investigation related to the cases.

However, ADSJ Sohail extended the interim bail of Khan's wife Bushra Bibi in a case related to the bogus receipt of Toshakhana gifts till September 7, reported Dawn.

The PTI chief arrest in a corruption case on May 9 this year triggered violent protests with the party supporters attacking defence and military installations in many parts of the country.

Hundreds of PTI workers and leaders were arrested for their alleged involvement in the riots while the authorities had accused the former premier of being the mastermind of the violent protests.

Meanwhile, the ousted premier was again put behind bars at Attock Jail earlier this month after a trial court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison and imposed an Rs100,000 fine after he was found guilty of concealing proceeds of Toshakhana (state depository) gifts that he received from foreign dignitaries as the prime minister of the country from 2018 to 2022.

Subsequently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified him for five years from holding public office following his conviction.

