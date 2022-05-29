Missing Nepal plane found in Mustang, status yet to be ascertained: Report

South Asia

Hindustan Times
29 May, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 05:03 pm

Related News

Missing Nepal plane found in Mustang, status yet to be ascertained: Report

Nepal plane incident: The chief of the Tribhuvan International Airport said the status of the aircraft was yet to be ascertained

Hindustan Times
29 May, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 05:03 pm
File photo.
File photo.

The small plane of a local airline with 22 people on board, including four Indians, that went missing earlier in the day was found at Kowang in Mustang. 

Nepal plane missing with 22 people on board

The chief of the Tribhuvan International Airport said the status of the aircraft was yet to be ascertained.

The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Nepal's Tara Air took off at 10.15am from Pokhara, and lost contact with the control tower 15 minutes later, according to an airline spokesperson.

There are four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three-member Nepali crew, said Sudarshan Bartaula, a spokesperson at the airlines.

"Tara Air flight 9NAET that took off from Pokhara at 9.55 AM today with 22 people onboard, including 4 Indians, has gone missing. Search and rescue operation is on. The embassy is in touch with their family. Our emergency hotline number : 977-9851107021," the Indian embassy in Nepal tweeted.

The aircraft was scheduled to land at Jomsom Airport in the Western mountainous region at 10:15 am.

The aircraft lost contact with the tower from the sky above Ghorepani on the Pokhara-Jomsom air route, aviation sources said.

According to an air traffic controller at Jomsom Airport, they have an unconfirmed report about a loud noise in Ghasa of Jomsom.

Top News / World+Biz

Nepal / Plane Crash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

Venice has a 400-year-old Covid monetary lesson

1h | Panorama
Aiman R Khan. Illustration: TBS

Why ‘marry your rapist’ court orders are not always what they seem

4h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Top 3 The Ordinary products that give extraordinary results

6h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

KVN Beauty: Channel your inner Bangalee baddie

6h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Paper industry worth thousands of crores in Bogura

Paper industry worth thousands of crores in Bogura

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Tips to help you become a successful lawyer

7h | Videos
People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Harassment over 'indecent clothing': Women gather at Narsingdi railway station to protest, show solidarity

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh