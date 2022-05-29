Missing Nepal plane found in Mustang, status yet to be ascertained: Report

The small plane of a local airline with 22 people on board, including four Indians, that went missing earlier in the day was found at Kowang in Mustang.

The chief of the Tribhuvan International Airport said the status of the aircraft was yet to be ascertained.

The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Nepal's Tara Air took off at 10.15am from Pokhara, and lost contact with the control tower 15 minutes later, according to an airline spokesperson.

There are four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three-member Nepali crew, said Sudarshan Bartaula, a spokesperson at the airlines.

"Tara Air flight 9NAET that took off from Pokhara at 9.55 AM today with 22 people onboard, including 4 Indians, has gone missing. Search and rescue operation is on. The embassy is in touch with their family. Our emergency hotline number : 977-9851107021," the Indian embassy in Nepal tweeted.

The aircraft was scheduled to land at Jomsom Airport in the Western mountainous region at 10:15 am.

The aircraft lost contact with the tower from the sky above Ghorepani on the Pokhara-Jomsom air route, aviation sources said.

According to an air traffic controller at Jomsom Airport, they have an unconfirmed report about a loud noise in Ghasa of Jomsom.