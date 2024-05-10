Navy recovers crashed Air Force jet in 10-hour operation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 May, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 10:52 am

Related News

Navy recovers crashed Air Force jet in 10-hour operation

TBS Report
10 May, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 10:52 am
Air Force training aircraft that crashed in Chattogram on 9 May 2024. Photo: TBS
Air Force training aircraft that crashed in Chattogram on 9 May 2024. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Navy has recovered the remnants of the Air Force YAK 130 jet which crashed yesterday (9 May).

It took about 10 hours to recover the plane as strong current and boat movement made it difficult to carry out the operation, said Abdur Rauf, captain of the Navy rescue team.

He also said the wreckage of the crashed aircraft will be handed over to the Air Force soon.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A team of the Navy started the rescue work around 12:00pm after the aircraft crashed due to a mechanical fault around 10:30am yesterday and sank in the Karnaphuli river near Chattogram Boat Club. Later Navy rescue ship Bolban joined them.

A special "Sonar System" was used to locate the aircraft. The spot where the plane was believed to have gone down was marked with a red balloon, which later divers searched for.

Yesterday evening, the Navy's diving team located the shipwreck at the bottom of the Karnaphuli river. Later, shortly before 10pm, the plane was pulled from the river with the help of the rescue ship's crane.

Earlier, moments before the plane crashed and plunged into the river, the two pilots in the plane managed to escape with the help of parachutes, but one pilot, Squadron Leader Asim Jawad, was seriously injured. He died around 12:30pm while undergoing treatment at BNS Patenga Hospital (BNS Isa Khan), confirmed Shakila Sultana, deputy commissioner of Port Zone of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

Asim's Namaz e Janaza was held around 9:30pm yesterday (9 May) in Patenga, Chattogram.

Namaz e Janaza for Squadron Leader Asim Jawad. Photo: TBS
Namaz e Janaza for Squadron Leader Asim Jawad. Photo: TBS

Shakila Sultana also said Wing Commander Md Suhan Hasan Khan, who was also injured in the accident, is undergoing treatment in the same hospital.

Top News

Air force / Plane Crash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

3h | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

4h | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

2d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

2d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

13h | Videos
Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

2h | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

15h | Videos
From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

14h | Videos