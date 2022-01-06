Massive fire at Delhi's Chandni Chowk market

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 09:45 am

Visuals from the spot showed tall flames swallowing shops as fire fighters and local residents try to control the blaze

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

A massive fire broke out in the Indian capital Delhi's Chandni Chowk on early Thursday.

Twelve fire engines had to be rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire in Lajpat Rai market, which is located opposite to the Red Fort, started around 4.45 am local time, reports the NDTV.

Visuals from the spot showed tall flames swallowing shops as fire fighters and local residents try to control the blaze.

Later, photographs tweeted by news agency ANI showed charred shops and products burnt to ash.  

A whole line of small shops can be seen burning in a video shot on the spot. 

There is no information yet on on what caused the fire.

