In letter to Pakistan PM, President Alvi condemns the way PTI chief was arrested

South Asia

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 09:33 pm

In letter to Pakistan PM, President Alvi condemns the way PTI chief was arrested

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 09:33 pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks in Islamabad on April 7, 2022 (right) and President Dr Arif Alvi addressing an event in Karachi, on March 26, 2022. — AFP/APP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks in Islamabad on April 7, 2022 (right) and President Dr Arif Alvi addressing an event in Karachi, on March 26, 2022. — AFP/APP

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has written a letter to the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, condemning the way former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested.

"I would like to draw your attention to the way Imran Khan was arrested. The people of Pakistan and I were shocked to see the video of this incident. The video shows the abuse of a former prime minister. Imran Khan is a popular leader and the head of a major political party," the president wrote, reports Dawn.

He further added that law enforcement personnel had forcibly entered the Islamabad High Court, while Khan's biometric process was going on.

Earlier, President Alvi also condemned the "heart-wrenching and regrettable" situation the country has descended into.

The president said, "The way some miscreants have damaged public property, particularly government and military buildings, is condemnable."

He further added that while the right to protest is a constitutional right of any person, it should remain "within the bounds of the law".

President Alvi ended his statement by urging stakeholders to look for political solutions and appealing to citizens to remain peaceful.

In a Twitter post, the Pakistan president wrote, "I am alarmed, shocked & deeply disturbed over the current situation in the country arising out of the arrest & manhandling of the former PM Imran Khan. The loss of human lives as an aftermath is heart-wrenching, regrettable, unfortunate & highly condemnable."

"Protest is a constitutional right of every citizen of Pakistan but should always remain within the bounds of the law. The way some miscreants have damaged public property, particularly government and military buildings, is condemnable."

"We must have a re-Think & look for political solutions, rather than coercion & arrests. I have conveyed my concerns to the political & military leadership & am hopeful that the situation can improve. I strongly appeal to all citizens of the country to remain peaceful," he added.

