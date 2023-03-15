Kolkata station gets Bangladesh visa info centre

A Bangladesh visa information centre was inaugurated at the Kolkata railway station on Monday (13 March) by the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh Andalib Elias and India's Divisional Railway Manager Deepak Nigam.

The centre will guide visitors to Bangladesh on how to process their visas, reports Indian media.

Kolkata station is the terminal point for two Bangladesh-bound trains from the neighbouring country -- Maitree Express, which runs to Dhaka, and the Bandhan Express which goes to Khulna.

Therefore, this unit has been set up at the Indian station in order to cater information to Bangladesh-bound tourists.

As per reports, a foreign currency exchange centre will also be set up at the train station soon.

Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh Andalib Elias, while addressing the press, said that this centre has been set up since more and more Indians are visiting Bangladesh every year.

From Kolkata, around 800 visas are issued to Indians daily, which comes to over 20,000 visas per month and around 1.3 lakh a year.