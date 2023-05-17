Islamabad High Court extends bar on Imran Khan's arrest in new cases till 31 May

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended its order that prevents Imran Khan from being arrested in cases that were brought against him after 9 May.

The additional period will last until 31 May, reports DAWN.com.

Last week, an IHC bench granted Imran bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case for two weeks, a day after the Supreme Court said that his arrest in the case was "invalid and unlawful."

It also said that the PTI leader couldn't be arrested until 17 May for any case filed in Islamabad after 9 May, the day he was arrested.

Barrister Gohar, Imran's lawyer, stood up for him in court today.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Dugal, Advocate General of Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon, and the state lawyers were also present during the ruling.

The case was heard by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The government's counsel requested more time to provide information about the cases filed against the PTI chief, adds the Dawn report.

The court granted the request and adjourned the hearing until 31 May.