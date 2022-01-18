India's Modi urges collective global effort to deal with cryptocurrencies

South Asia

Reuters
18 January, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 01:38 pm

Related News

India's Modi urges collective global effort to deal with cryptocurrencies

India is also working on signing free trade agreements with many countries, Modi added

Reuters
18 January, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 01:38 pm
India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting with Russia&#039;s President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2021. Photo :Reuters
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that a collective global effort is needed to deal with the problems posed by cryptocurrenices.

"The kind of technology it is associated with, the decision taken by a single country will be insufficient to deal with its challenges. We have to have a similar mindset," Modi said at the World Economic Forum's virtual Davos Agenda conference.

India has been mulling virtual currency-related regulations which were widely expected to be introduced in the winter session of the parliament in December before being shelved.

New Delhi has previously flagged that it plans to ban most cryptocurrencies - a move which would follow recent measures by China that intensified its crackdown on cryptocurrencies.

India's central bank has also voiced "serious concerns" around digital currencies saying that they may impact financial stability.

There are an estimated 15 million to 20 million cryptocurrency investors in India, with total crypto holdings of around 400 billion rupees ($5.39 billion) according to industry estimates.

India is also working on signing free trade agreements with many countries, Modi added.

India recently announced a start to free trade talks with Britain with the intent of signing a deal by the end of this year.

The prime minister also said that it was the best time to invest in India because the country was willing to become a more trusted partner in global supply chain. ($1 = 74.2780 Indian rupees) 

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Cryptocurrencies / Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Novak Djokovic, the world’s ranked no.1 tennis player, has been deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Reuters

Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

35m | Bloomberg Special
Picture: Collected

The historical and spiritual origins of Qawwali

2h | Analysis
The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

4h | Panorama
Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

2h | Videos
Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Moharaj passes away

Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Moharaj passes away

2h | Videos
Butterfly lights on the streets of Rajshahi

Butterfly lights on the streets of Rajshahi

2h | Videos
Wonder mosque in Lakshmipur | Assalam Mosque

Wonder mosque in Lakshmipur | Assalam Mosque

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre