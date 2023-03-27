Indian parliament adjourned amid pro-Rahul Gandhi protest

South Asia

DW
27 March, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 05:50 pm

Related News

Indian parliament adjourned amid pro-Rahul Gandhi protest

Opposition lawmakers protested during the parliamentary session over the expulsion of Rahul Gandhi.

DW
27 March, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 05:50 pm
Photo: DW
Photo: DW

The Indian parliament on Monday was adjourned as opposition lawmakers protested the expulsion of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi, former president of the Congress party, was stripped of his parliamentary seat on Friday.

This came a day after he was convicted in a defamation case and sentenced to two years in prison in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat. He was immediately granted bail.

Critics say that his dismissal from parliament heightens concerns about the creeping authoritarianism in the world's largest democracy.

Opposition lawmakers held a meeting led by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the parliament building on Monday morning, according to the Economic Times newspaper.

Multiple opposition parties from across the country participated in the meeting.

When the parliamentary session opened, the Congress leaders entered wearing black shirts and scarves.

Some of them tore paper and hurled it at Om Birla, the speaker of the lower house, the Indian Express reported. 

"I want to run the House with dignity," said Birla before adjourning the session until 4 p.m. local time.

Ahead of the parliamentary session on Monday, Congress parliamentarian Pramod Tiwari told news agency ANI that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "time is up."

Rahul Gandhi pushes to investigate Adani

After Gandhi's expulsion, several opposition parties held a protest march in the capital city of New Delhi on Friday.

They alleged that "democracy is in danger" and pushed the government to investigate the allegations against India's most powerful business tycoon Gautam Adani.

Adani has been under scrutiny after US-based investment short-selling firm Hindenburg Research recently released a scathing report outlining allegations of accounting fraud and market manipulation at Adani Group.

For over a month, Congress has been pointing out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's close relationship with Adani and demanded an investigation into the industrialist.

"I have been disqualified because the prime minister… is scared of the next speech that is going to come on Adani. I will continue to ask the question – what is the prime minister's relationship with Mr Adani?" asked Rahul Gandhi at a press conference on Saturday.

Sentenced for defamation 

Rahul Gandhi was sentenced for a comment he made in 2019, when he asked why "all thieves have Modi as [their] common surname."

His remarks were seen as a dig against Modi who has won two elections since then.

Members of the government filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi, alleging that his words were insulting.

The Congress leader faces several other defamation cases and a money-laundering case that has been snaking its way through India's glacial legal system for more than a decade.

Top News

India / Rahul Gandhi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

6h | Brands
Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, October 2022 (Chart 1); CEIC Asia Database and author’s calculations (Chart 2); CEIC Asia Database (Chart 3); World Bank World Development Indicator, 2023 (Chart 4). Charts 1 and 4 are calendar years, while Charts 2 and 3 are fiscal years.

It's mainly fiscal

8h | Panorama
Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

8h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Time to make disaster response training mandatory?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

Now | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

4h | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

7h | TBS World
Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year