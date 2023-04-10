Indian bride on the run after firing gun at wedding

Police in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh are on the search for a woman who went into hiding after firing a gun at her wedding.

In a video on social media, the woman was seen firing four rounds into the air while sitting next to her husband, reports BBC.

Police filed a case against the woman, who the law enforcers believed was "absconding" fearing arrest.

Celebratory gunfire during weddings is common in some northern Indian states and often causes injuries and even accidental deaths.

According to Indian law, anyone who uses a firearm "in a rash or negligent manner or in celebratory gunfire", putting others in danger, could face a jail term or a fine or both.

In 2016, a court in Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, had ordered that every case of celebratory firing should be investigated regardless of whether a police complaint had been filed.

According to the Times of India newspaper, the video of the bride was recorded by a relative, who also posted it on social media.

Last week, a viral video from the western state of Maharashtra showed a sparkle gun backfiring in a bride's face while she and her husband were posing with it for wedding photos.