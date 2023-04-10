Indian bride on the run after firing gun at wedding

South Asia

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 05:40 pm

Related News

Indian bride on the run after firing gun at wedding

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 05:40 pm
Photo: The Telegraph
Photo: The Telegraph

Police in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh are on the search for a woman who went into hiding after firing a gun at her wedding.

In a video on social media, the woman was seen firing four rounds into the air while sitting next to her husband, reports BBC.

Police filed a case against the woman, who the law enforcers believed was "absconding" fearing arrest.

Celebratory gunfire during weddings is common in some northern Indian states and often causes injuries and even accidental deaths.

According to Indian law, anyone who uses a firearm "in a rash or negligent manner or in celebratory gunfire", putting others in danger, could face a jail term or a fine or both.

In 2016, a court in Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, had ordered that every case of celebratory firing should be investigated regardless of whether a police complaint had been filed.

According to the Times of India newspaper, the video of the bride was recorded by a relative, who also posted it on social media.

Last week, a viral video from the western state of Maharashtra showed a sparkle gun backfiring in a bride's face while she and her husband were posing with it for wedding photos.

Top News / World+Biz

bride / Wedding / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why ASEAN never lived up to its potential as a regional gamechanger

6h | Thoughts
Dani Rodrik. Sketch: TBS

Will new trade policies leave the developing world behind?

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Plastic Exchange Store: Bidyanondo's recipe for a plastic-free Saint Martin's Island

3h | Panorama
With their unique collection of bags, Rene&#039; Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products. Photo: Courtesy

Backpacks from Rene' Bangladesh: Bringing La La Land to life

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

3h | TBS Stories
Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

4h | TBS Science
Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

6h | TBS Stories
Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

4
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka