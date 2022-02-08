Indian anti-drug agency nabs 3 for smuggling ampoules to Bangladesh

A team of the Indian Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained three people for attempting to smuggle ampoules containing buprenorphine hydrochloride, a painkiller but often abused by drug users, to Bangladesh on Sunday.

A consignment of some 1,999 ampoules worth Tk4 lakh in the illegal drug market was seized during the raid in different parts of West Bengal, Telegraph India reported.

Buprenorphine hydrochloride and codeine phosphate cough syrup are much in demand in Bangladesh, where they are sold at five to six times the original price.

"The buprenorphine hydrochloride injection is meant to be given to those who have a valid prescription. Usually, those who have suffered a critical wound or undergone surgery are prescribed the medicine. However, many people consume it to get high and are addicted to it," said an NCB official.

Reportedly, NCB alerted the Border Security Force (BSF) and multiple places in Gangarampur and Balurghat in South Dinajpur were raided after they received multiple tip-offs.

"We found that many of the ampules were sourced from across the city as well as localities around the areas where we conducted the raids," said another investigating officer.

NCB is now trying to track down other members of the gang.

"We will question them to find out more about their modus operandi and their associates," the officer said.

The arrested men have been charged under the NDPS Act.