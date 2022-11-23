India successfully tests intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-3

India on Wednesday test fired intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha.

"India carried out a successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha on 23 November, 2022. The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system", the ministry of defence said in a statement.

Agni-3 is the third entrant in the Agni missile series and was first tested on July 9, 2006. But it developed a technical snag and had fell into the sea off Odisha coast without hitting the target. The missile is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and hitting target 3,500 kilometres away.

The Agni-3 missile was test fired successfully in its second flight in 2007 and then at its third consecutive launch in 2008.