India successfully tests intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-3

South Asia

Hindustan Times
23 November, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 10:14 pm

Related News

India successfully tests intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-3

The successful test of Agni-3 missile was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system

Hindustan Times
23 November, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 10:14 pm
Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

India on Wednesday test fired intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha.

"India carried out a successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha on 23 November, 2022. The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system", the ministry of defence said in a statement.

Agni-3 is the third entrant in the Agni missile series and was first tested on July 9, 2006. But it developed a technical snag and had fell into the sea off Odisha coast without hitting the target. The missile is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and hitting target 3,500 kilometres away.

The Agni-3 missile was test fired successfully in its second flight in 2007 and then at its third consecutive launch in 2008.

 

World+Biz

Agni Prime missile / India missile

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

8h | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

10h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

30m | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

30m | Videos
Son of Liberian president wins US

Son of Liberian president wins US

1h | Videos
Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

6
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world