India successfully testfires new generation, nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile

India on Saturday successfully testfired its new generation, nuclear-capable, surface-to-surface intercontinental ballistic missile Agni Prime, developed with the intent of being able to hit bordering cities in China.

The long-range Agni variant missile, developed by the state-owned Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), was launched from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

"Telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along eastern coast tracked and monitored missile trajectory and parameters. Missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with high level of accuracy," a government statement said.

The missile, which uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 2,000 km.

The Agni group of missiles form the bedrock of India's nuclear deterrent. Agni V, for instance, has a range of nearly 5,000 km and is capable of hitting Beijing.

India Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful flight test and "expressed his happiness for the excellent performance of the system", according to the statement.