India successfully testfires new generation, nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile

South Asia

UNB
18 December, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 09:33 pm

Related News

India successfully testfires new generation, nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile

UNB
18 December, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 09:33 pm
India successfully testfires new generation, nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile

India on Saturday successfully testfired its new generation, nuclear-capable, surface-to-surface intercontinental ballistic missile Agni Prime, developed with the intent of being able to hit bordering cities in China.

The long-range Agni variant missile, developed by the state-owned Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), was launched from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

"Telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along eastern coast tracked and monitored missile trajectory and parameters. Missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with high level of accuracy," a government statement said.

The missile, which uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 2,000 km.

The Agni group of missiles form the bedrock of India's nuclear deterrent. Agni V, for instance, has a range of nearly 5,000 km and is capable of hitting Beijing.

India Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful flight test and "expressed his happiness for the excellent performance of the system", according to the statement.

Top News

Agni Prime missile / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

8h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

8h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

8h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

1d | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

1d | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

1d | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec