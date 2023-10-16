India to set up radiation detection equipment at 8 land ports on Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Nepal borders

South Asia

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 10:12 am

Related News

India to set up radiation detection equipment at 8 land ports on Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Nepal borders

The RDE will be installed at the Integrated Check Posts (ICP) and land ports of Petrapole, Agartala, Dawki, Sutarkandi, Attari, Raxaul, Jogbani and Moreh

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 10:12 am
Bangladesh-India border. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh-India border. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

The Indian government has taken the initiative to install radiation detection equipment (RDE) at eight land crossing points along the country's borders with Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar and Nepal to check the trafficking of radioactive materials for its possible use in making nuclear devices.

The RDE will be installed at the Integrated Check Posts (ICP) and land ports of Petrapole, Agartala, Dawki, Sutarkandi, Attari, Raxaul, Jogbani and Moreh, reports the Deccan Herald. 

According to officials, any smuggling of radioactive material could be a challenge for India's security agencies as it could be used for making nuclear devices or radiological dispersal devices.

The RDE will be installed in a drive-through monitoring station that monitors trucks and their cargo. It will have the ability to differentiate between special nuclear material and naturally occurring radiation in fertiliser or ceramics as well as high-energy gamma isotopes which are an attribute of recycled uranium.

Indian security agencies could use the RDE to monitor cross-border cargo movement.

The Indian government is believed to have taken technical help from a few foreign agencies, including those from the United States, in installing the RDE.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

India / Bangladesh / Nepal / Pakistan / Mynamar / Nuke / Nuclear Device / Radiation Detection Equipment (RDE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

32m | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

6h | TBS World