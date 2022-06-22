India may get first tribal woman president next month

South Asia

BSS
22 June, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 03:24 pm

Related News

India may get first tribal woman president next month

BSS
22 June, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 03:24 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Droupadi Murmu, 64, former governor of Indian Jharkhand state, is likely to be elected first tribal president of the republic as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has picked her for the upcoming presidential polls slated for 18 July.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led NDA nominated the women leader for the presidential polls of the world's largest democracy at the party's parliamentary board held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the chair on Tuesday evening.

The announcement came hours after 17 opposition parties including TMC and NCP named Yashwant Sinha, 84, currently a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former BJP leader, as the consensus candidate for the Presidential race.

According to media reports, Murmu's election is almost certain given that the numbers are heavily stacked in favour of the ruling NDA.

Murmu, the tribal leader, served as the Jharkhand governor between 2015 and 2021. If elected, she will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post.

Soon after Murmu was named as NDA presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Murmu has devoted her life to serving society...I am confident she will be a great President".

Announcing her name BJP President JP Nadda told media that the NDA has decided to pick Droupadi Murmu from almost 20 names, which were discussed prominently in the meeting.

"We decided to pick someone from the East and till date no woman from a tribal community has been picked for the post. So, we picked the name of Draupadi Murmu", he added. 

Murmu, 64, who hails from Odisha, served as the first woman governor of Jharkhand. Born into a Santal tribal family in 1958, she overcome significant hardship to complete her education and began her career as teacher in Sri Aurobindo Education Centre and taught without being paid a salary.

According to media reports, the Indian Presidential elections will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes, if needed, will be conducted on July 21. The last date of nomination submission has been set on June 29.

The new president will take oath by July 25 as the tenure of current President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24.

Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajib Kumar told media that a total of 4,809 electors to vote in the country's Presidential elections-2022.

The President of India is elected indirectly by the votes cast by an electoral college. This Electoral College comprises the 776 members of Parliament (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) and the members of legislative assemblies of the states, with a total of 4,809 votes being cast.

new president / Tribal People / National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

5h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

1h | Videos
Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

5h | Videos
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

5h | Videos
Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US