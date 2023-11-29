Machang Ghar: A lifeline for tribal communities in Alikadam's hillside

In the heart of Alikadam, Bandarban lies a remarkable testament to the resilience of hill tribes - the Machang Ghar.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

A Machang Ghar perched high on the hill slopes, where hill tribes continue their age-old Jhum farming practices.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

The tribal communities in that region build houses quite high from the ground that to protect themselves from wild animals.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Strong bamboo poles support a Machang house while the residents use Strong wooden ladders to facilitate access to Machang houses.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Amidst the lush greenery of Agula Rengpong para, however, these houses are disappearing day by day as deforestation threatens the very essence of their hill tribe life.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

In the remote hills of Bandarban, the ancient customs and rituals of the hill tribes can be seen nowhere else except in this remote area – untouched by modernization.