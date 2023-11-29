Machang Ghar: A lifeline for tribal communities in Alikadam's hillside
Standing high on the slopes of the hills, these unique structures have been both home and sanctuary for generations.
In the heart of Alikadam, Bandarban lies a remarkable testament to the resilience of hill tribes - the Machang Ghar.
A Machang Ghar perched high on the hill slopes, where hill tribes continue their age-old Jhum farming practices.
The tribal communities in that region build houses quite high from the ground that to protect themselves from wild animals.
Strong bamboo poles support a Machang house while the residents use Strong wooden ladders to facilitate access to Machang houses.
Amidst the lush greenery of Agula Rengpong para, however, these houses are disappearing day by day as deforestation threatens the very essence of their hill tribe life.
In the remote hills of Bandarban, the ancient customs and rituals of the hill tribes can be seen nowhere else except in this remote area – untouched by modernization.