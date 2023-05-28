'India facing complicated challenges from China', says Jaishankar

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 02:14 pm

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends a news conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, November 8, 2022. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends a news conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, November 8, 2022. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar revealed that India is currently facing a "very complicated challenge" from China during a talk on Saturday.

During his talk on "Modi's India: A Rising Power' at the Anant National University in Ahmedabad, Jaishankar also added that the Narendra Modi-led government has taken steps to ensure no attempts are made to change the status quo in the border areas unilaterally, reports The Hindu.

He stated that, in the three years, India has witnessed several attacks attempted by China in the bordering areas. He believes that both countries should have an equilibrium in their relationship, but it cannot be on the terms of the other party.

Jaishankar said, "When I talk about big powers, of course we have a particular challenge from China. That challenge is a very complicated challenge, but in the last three years it has been particularly visible in the border areas." said Jaishankar.

"There are clearly responses that are required, and those responses have been undertaken by the government. And a lot of it to ensure that no attempt is made to unilaterally change the status quo in the border areas," he added.

The Indian foreign minister revealed that that India and China's relationship should be based on mutual respect, sensitivity and interest.

"How can we get along long term if you don't respect me if you are not sensitive to my concerns, if you ignore my interest?" he asked.

"But if we do not, I think we need to stand up for our rights, and we need to be firm in asserting opposition. And that, unfortunately, currently is the situation," he added.

According to the First Post, he praised Modi's efforts at forging a friendly relationship with countries like Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan.

"The linkage and perception today of India in the neighbourhood has changed, and nothing illustrated that more dramatically than what happened to Sri Lanka last year when it went through a very deep economic crisis," he said.

He added, "And we have actually stepped forward in a way in which we ourselves never have before. What we have done for Sri Lanka is bigger than what the IMF has done for Sri Lanka."

The Quad countries are set to discuss maritime collaboration, infrastructure connectivity, 5G and vaccines, among other issues.

"Under PM Modi, we are not thinking just of tomorrow, we are not even thinking of the next term. We are thinking really beyond. And in many ways, without exaggerations, we are today laying the foundation of what is the global footprint," he said.

