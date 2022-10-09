Imran Khan announces launch of ‘Jail Bharo’ movement amid reports of arrest

South Asia

Hindustan Times
09 October, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 12:36 pm

Related News

Imran Khan announces launch of ‘Jail Bharo’ movement amid reports of arrest

Hindustan Times
09 October, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 12:36 pm
Former Pakistan&#039;s prime minister Imran Khan. AFP/HT
Former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan. AFP/HT

Amid speculation over his arrest, former Pakistan prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday announced the launch of the 'jail bharo tehreek' (fill the prison movement) against the ruling coalition of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), reports said.

Addressing a public gathering in Mianwali on Saturday, Imran Khan warned the federal government against threatening the PTI supporters of detention, reported Pak-based The Frontier Post. Khan said that he would "sacrifice his life for real freedom of the country".

Stating that "millions of people are ready to fill jails", the PTI chief said, "We are not scared of getting arrested as I would soon announce a Jail Bharo Tehreek (prison movement)".

Ahead of the Azadi march, Khan said that his party has "far better plans than the government for the protest." "All plans of the 'imported' government against PTI would fail and they would be forced to announce elections," he claimed, reported the daily.

On Friday, local reports suggested that Khan will in all likelihood be arrested or put under house arrest in connection to foreign funding case. This came after PTI leaders including Tariq Shafi, Hamid Zaman, and Saif Niazi were reported to be arrested by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) the same day.

According to a report by ARY News, the order was issued by Pakistan interior minister Rana Sanaullah to authorities concerned to lodge a case against Khan.

The ruling Pakistani government had prepared a "Plan B" to arrest the PTI chief before entering Islamabad in case he began his Azadi march from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Punjab, or at Rawat T-Cross if he tried to enter the capital from the south, it highlighted. It further claimed that the police were also to be deployed to arrest him in Tarnol, in case he tried to march on the capital from the northwest.

 

World+Biz

Imran Khan / Pakistan / PTI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

5h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

7h | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Why watching horror movies is good for mental health?

4h | Videos
What happens to old airplanes when they retire?

What happens to old airplanes when they retire?

3h | Videos
Which one is the real 'Matrivandar' sweets shop in Cumilla?

Which one is the real 'Matrivandar' sweets shop in Cumilla?

17h | Videos
Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

3
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code