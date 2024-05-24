'Had I been in 1971, I would have taken Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara from Pakistan': Modi

South Asia

TBS Report
24 May, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 09:23 am

Related News

'Had I been in 1971, I would have taken Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara from Pakistan': Modi

"An opportunity presented itself to take back the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in 1971 when more than 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered before the Indian Army, and we had the trump card in our hands," he said.

TBS Report
24 May, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 09:23 am
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo: Hindustan Times
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo: Hindustan Times

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said had he been in power in 1971; he would have taken Kartapur Sahib from Pakistan before freeing their troops.

Addressing a rally in Punjab's Patiala — his first in the state — for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls, the Indian PM said Punjab and the Sikh community have always been at the forefront of national-building efforts. 

He lambasted the current AAP government over issues of corruption and drug trade.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Modi called Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann only a 'kagazi Chief Minister' - a Chief Minister on paper.

During his speech, Modi brought up the emotive issue of the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara, where Guru Nanak Dev spent the last years of his life and a place sacred to Sikhs, and blamed the Congress for the country's partition, saying they did it for the sake of power.

The partition left Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab, just a few kilometres from India's border. 

"For 70 years, we could have a 'darshan' of the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara only with binoculars," he said.

"An opportunity presented itself to take back the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in 1971 when more than 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered before the Indian Army, and we had the trump card in our hands," he said.

"Had Modi been there at that time, he would have taken Kartapur Sahib from them and then freed their troops," he said.

"They [Congress] did not do that, but I did as much I could," the Indian PM added, referring to the opening of the Kartapur Sahib Corridor in 2019 that made it easier for Sikh pilgrims to travel to the shrine.

Campaigning for Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, the wife of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the Indian prime minister said he has come to seek the blessings in the land of Gurus "by bowing my head".

Top News / World+Biz

Narendra Modi / India / Pakistan / 1971 War / Gurdwara

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

1h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

18h | Earth
Lauti, a local canal that flows down to Khiru River, has pitch-black water with an oozing, horrid odour from the liquid waste of local factories. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers - from Khiru to Shitalakshya

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

15h | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

11h | Videos
Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

12h | Videos
MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

13h | Videos