5 killed in road accident in southern Pakistan

The victims were pilgrims who were coming back home after visiting a nearby shrine, police said

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Five people were killed and eight others injured in a road accident in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on Indus Highway in Dadu district of the province, where a speeding truck hit a rickshaw, resulting in the loss of five lives, including children, according to local police.

The victims were pilgrims who were coming back home after visiting a nearby shrine, police said, adding that at least two injured people were in critical condition.

Following the accident, police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital.

Road crashes frequently happen in Pakistan mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures.

