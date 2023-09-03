G20 Summit security: 130000 personnel, bullet-proof cars, anti-drone systems in Delhi

03 September, 2023, 01:10 pm
03 September, 2023

As US President Joe Biden is set to arrive in Delhi, the US is reportedly bringing in over 20 aircraft over a week-long period around the meet

FILE PHOTO: A member of India&#039;s military force stands guard at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi, India 2 March, 2023. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: A member of India's military force stands guard at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi, India 2 March, 2023. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

As many as 130,000 security personnel will be deployed as India is set to host the world's most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit in New Delhi on 9 and 10 September. G20 Summit arrangements will be a showcase for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's growing presence on the world stage.

Details on G20 Summit security arrangement:

1. The national capital will be guarded by nearly 130,000 security personnel, including the 80,000-strong Delhi Police during the G20 Summit, news agency Reuters reported citing officials.

2. Around 45,000 Delhi Police and central forces personnel will be clad not in the khaki that has been the symbol of police in India, but in blue. Among the 45,000 are also commandoes who can rappel down helicopters and those who will act as personal security officers with precision driving skills, helping India fulfil the duty of protecting its guests.

3. The Indian Air Force will deploy comprehensive measures for integrated aerospace defence in Delhi and close-by areas.

4. The Indian military along with the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces will deploy anti-drone systems to prevent any aerial threats.

5. About 400 firefighters will also be on call.

6. The government has also leased 20 bullet-proof limousines at a cost of ₹18 crore for ferrying leaders, Reuters reported.

7. During the weekend summit, New Delhi's borders will be closely guarded and access to the city will be regulated.

8. An official said the US is bringing in over 20 aircraft over a week-long period around the summit.

9. Security control rooms are being set up at the venue – the sprawling and refurbished Pragati Maidan – and special security arrangements have been made at key hotels such as the ITC Maurya Hotel, where US President Joe Biden will stay.

10. Staqu, the AI research firm, specialising in extracting information from unstructured data like images and audio has installed software in all CCTVs monitoring Delhi's borders. It will identify known criminals and help authorities stop them from entering the national capital.

World leaders who will attend G20 Summit

The two-day summit will have the most high-profile guest list India has ever welcomed, from US President Biden to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman. However, Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip the meeting.

Leaders from Japan, Australia, France and Germany are also among those expected to attend, although Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is facing criticism from the West for the war in Ukraine, has said he will be represented by foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

The heads of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Trade Organisation and World Health Organisation will also be present.

